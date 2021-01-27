Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.