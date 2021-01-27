Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,874,000 after buying an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.44. 112,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,861. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

