Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 630.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

KXI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,946. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

