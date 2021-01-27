Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 210 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. 14,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,648. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $96.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

