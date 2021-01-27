Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 638 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,993,969. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

