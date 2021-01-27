Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,758,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

