CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Down 12.8%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price traded down 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $17.59. 8,394,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 4,697,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $843.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $545,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $21,734,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 235.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 569,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 150.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 458,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 58.2% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.