Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,982 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 608,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,147,000 after purchasing an additional 548,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 217,598 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

