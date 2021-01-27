Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CRS opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

