Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

