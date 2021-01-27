Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.38

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.76. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 384,684 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

The firm has a market cap of $339.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

