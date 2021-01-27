Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) Shares Down 1.7%

Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 266,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 250,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.94 million and a PE ratio of -91.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) Company Profile (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

