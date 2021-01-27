Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.74

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 9333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $730.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.