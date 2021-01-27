Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cascades and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Cascades stock remained flat at $$12.35 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

