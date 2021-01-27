Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

CASY opened at $203.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.62 and its 200 day moving average is $177.74. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

