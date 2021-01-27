Cashaa Price Tops $0.0731 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded up 194.6% against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a market cap of $50.36 million and $2.11 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00069160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00925021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.27 or 0.04363206 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017969 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

CAS is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

