Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -417.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,754 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,151,661.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,141,544.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,808 shares of company stock worth $20,025,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 144.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.