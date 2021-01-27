Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) fell 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.75. 1,460,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 314,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of research firms have commented on CBIO. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.