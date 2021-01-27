Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

CATY traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 510,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.