CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. 20,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

