CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Erste Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTGLY stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. CD Projekt has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

