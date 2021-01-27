CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.10

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 262940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 27.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,356 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.