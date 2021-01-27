Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. Celestica’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Celestica updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18 to $0.24 EPS.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 11,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

