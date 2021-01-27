Celo (CELO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.47 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $560.82 million and $31.47 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00009970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00050929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00134370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00295146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036726 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

