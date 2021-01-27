Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $30.76 million and approximately $130,362.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.48 or 0.00898586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00050640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.29 or 0.04404510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 30,655,799 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

