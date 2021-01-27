Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 3,457 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after buying an additional 287,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,137,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.401 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

