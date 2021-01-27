Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

