Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

