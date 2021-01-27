Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

Shares of FLCO stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

