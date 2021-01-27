Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,288 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $898,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $240,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $659,000.

GNMA stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94.

