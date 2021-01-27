Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 247 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of CLX opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average is $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

