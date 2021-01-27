Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,256 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

