Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report sales of $28.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.26 billion. Centene posted sales of $18.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $111.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.86 billion to $112.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $114.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.51 billion to $115.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,170,376.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

