Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,319,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,682.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

