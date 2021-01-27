Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $885,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $552.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.70. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.58.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

