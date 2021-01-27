Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,730,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

