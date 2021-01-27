Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,856,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $442.26 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $452.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.95.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.