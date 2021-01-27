Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 65,544 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

