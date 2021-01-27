Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $689,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.23.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

