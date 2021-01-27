Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $242.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.