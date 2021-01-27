Centrica plc (CNA.L)’s (CNA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 53.11 ($0.69).

CNA stock opened at GBX 50.25 ($0.66) on Tuesday. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -4.29.

Centrica plc (CNA.L) Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

