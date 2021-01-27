Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

