Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Century Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,420.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 857,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,146,332.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $97,558.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 848,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,613,771.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $473,679 in the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

