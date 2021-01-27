Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. 1,143,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,426. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

