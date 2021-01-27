CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

CWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

CWC opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $792.13 million and a P/E ratio of 20.74. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a 52 week high of €110.00 ($129.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

