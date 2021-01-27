CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY) Shares Up 2%

CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 12,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52.

CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.95 million for the quarter.

About CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY)

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pipeline Natural Gas Sales and Liquefied Natural Gas Supply Distribution Sales; Vehicle Refueling; Natural Gas Direct Transmission; and Renewable and Smart Energy/Integrated Smart Energy.

