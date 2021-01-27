CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $40.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,640.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 357,587 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,777,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

