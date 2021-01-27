Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) traded as high as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 213535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian increased their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

