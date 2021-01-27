Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) PT Raised to $7.00 at TD Securities

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHPRF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CHPRF opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.