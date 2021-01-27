Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $824,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.